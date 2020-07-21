Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Deere & Company by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,651. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.65.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

