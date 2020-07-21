Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.24. 50,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.65.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.