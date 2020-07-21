Digital Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $746,733.39 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $746,733.39 and $710,541.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $55.15 or 0.00601657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01850249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00080294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,540 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

