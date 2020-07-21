Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after buying an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after buying an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 109,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,804. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

