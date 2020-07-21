Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. 3,298,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

