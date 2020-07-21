Douglas John Penrose Sells 3,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total value of C$47,262.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,128.

First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.74. 1,871,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,456. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

