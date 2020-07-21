Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.