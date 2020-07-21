Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Raised by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 3.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.04. 1,806,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,617. The company has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.05.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.