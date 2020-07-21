Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $142.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,643.00. 16,697,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,801,650. The company has a market cap of $304.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,846.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $775.61. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

