Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells C$30,620.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.55, for a total transaction of C$30,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,549,875.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 3rd, Paul James Stoyan sold 100 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$7,571.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Paul James Stoyan sold 2,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.60, for a total transaction of C$143,194.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Paul James Stoyan sold 3,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.

Shares of ENGH traded up C$1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$76.70. The company had a trading volume of 117,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1-year low of C$32.80 and a 1-year high of C$78.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 51.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$59.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$79.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

