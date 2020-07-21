Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,590. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.