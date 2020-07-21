EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00028019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, DragonEX, Kraken and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,021,199,949 coins and its circulating supply is 934,499,938 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Fatbtc, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitbns, CoinEx, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui, Instant Bitex, Rfinex, DragonEX, BCEX, BitFlip, Exmo, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Koinex, LBank, YoBit, Kuna, Hotbit, Neraex, Binance, Cobinhood, WazirX, BigONE, QBTC, Coinsuper, GOPAX, DOBI trade, EXX, ABCC, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Coinrail, Kraken, C2CX, Bilaxy, Tidex, OTCBTC, IDAX, IDCM, Coindeal, CoinTiger, COSS, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, RightBTC, Exrates, OEX, DigiFinex, Coinone, Bitfinex, Huobi, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, BitMart, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Livecoin, Tidebit, CPDAX, Bibox, Ovis and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

