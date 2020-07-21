Ethereum Classic Price Tops $6.06 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $6.06 or 0.00066051 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinEx, Cryptopia and Coinut. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $704.61 million and $506.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.73 or 0.02581178 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bitbns, Coinroom, BTC Markets, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbase Pro, OKCoin International, RightBTC, HBUS, Gatehub, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, Poloniex, Ovis, LBank, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, Kraken, BCEX, CPDAX, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, C-CEX, OKEx, BitForex, ChaoEX, Coinhub, CoinTiger, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, ABCC, CoinEx, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Coinut, Indodax, Bittrex, Upbit, QBTC, Kucoin, Coinone, EXX, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Liquid, Korbit, Crex24, CoinExchange, FCoin, C2CX, Exmo, CoinEgg, Bithumb, BigONE and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

