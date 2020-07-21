Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

