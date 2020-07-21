Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.46.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.33. 1,592,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,931. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.64. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

