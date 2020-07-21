Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,073 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 790,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

