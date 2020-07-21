Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.