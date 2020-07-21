Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.35. 1,936,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,092. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

