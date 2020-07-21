Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 83,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. 257,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,987. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

