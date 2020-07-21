Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

CAT stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,384. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

