Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,177,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Clorox by 242.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $227.74. 748,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $232.10. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

