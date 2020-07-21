Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,930 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $402,735,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,659,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,704,523. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

