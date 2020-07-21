Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BMY traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $59.46. 6,754,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,714,772. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

