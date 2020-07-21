Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 21.2% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $80,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,730. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

