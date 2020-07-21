Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Target by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,202. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

