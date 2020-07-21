Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. 3,271,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,462. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

