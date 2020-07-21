Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.