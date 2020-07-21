Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.78. 1,419,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

