Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 176,242 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,821,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

