Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. 2,327,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

