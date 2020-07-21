Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 47,453 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,453 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.17. 924,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

