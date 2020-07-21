Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Paypal by 56.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Paypal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Paypal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,450,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 136,062 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.82. 6,021,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

