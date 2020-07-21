Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 439,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,165. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

