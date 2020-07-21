Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $136.01. 192,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

