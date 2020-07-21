Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. 329,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

