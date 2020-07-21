Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

SBUX traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. 1,032,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

