Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,516. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

