Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 638 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

BDX traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $271.26. 80,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,058. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.91.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

