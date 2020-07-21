Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $226.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,788. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

