Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,684 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 698,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,165. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

