Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,928 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of MET traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 391,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,070. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

