Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 71,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.19. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

