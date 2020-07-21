Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36,583.3% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $1,527,000. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 543.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,446. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

