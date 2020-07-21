Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,769,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,497,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,464.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,836,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. 16,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

