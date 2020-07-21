Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 316,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

