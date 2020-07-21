Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Icon by 33.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.19. 6,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $191.49.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.