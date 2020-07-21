Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,929,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.65. 11,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.66. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $416.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

