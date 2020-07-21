Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 634.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

