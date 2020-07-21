Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of WESCO International worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 61.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 808,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,957 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 662,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 962,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WCC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

