Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. 131,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,312,092.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,972 shares of company stock valued at $33,122,749. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

